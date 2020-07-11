PWD leaders in Kasese decry abuses against girls with disabilities

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Representatives of Persons with Disabilities- PWDs in Kasese district have expressed concern about abuses against girls and women with disabilities.

The coordinator Kasese district union of people with disabilities Peter Baluku says that since the beginning of the year, the organization has received more than 10 cases which have been reported to the police.

However, he notes that there are several cases in the community that go unreported.

Speaking through an interpreter, one of the victims who is 17 years and blind was raped by an unknown person who impregnated her. She says it’s tough for her to single handedly raise the child.

Another victim aged 19 says she was raped while in a camp and is two months pregnant. She is concerned about how she will look after the child without a father.

Banjo Masereka, the district councilor representing people with disabilities says that most victims lack source of incomes to support their children.

“Most girls are taken advantage of by men in town especially when they are seeking assistance,” he says.

Godfrey Bwambale representing PWDs in Karambi sub county says that victims also face difficulties to access justice due to lack of means of transport to police and courts.

Sowedi Kitanywa, the Kasese district senior probation officer says the district is yet to compile a list of cases related to defilement during the lockdown period. However, he says that the district is using para-social workers to intensify community awareness.

******

URN