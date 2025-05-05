Monday , May 5 2025
Home / WORLD / PUTIN: Russia able to successfully complete special op without nuclear arms

PUTIN: Russia able to successfully complete special op without nuclear arms

The Independent May 5, 2025 WORLD Leave a comment

MOSCOW | TASS | Russia has sufficient capabilities to successfully complete the special military operation in Ukraine without resorting to nuclear arms, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a conversation with journalist Pavel Zarubin.

The Russian television host published some outtakes from the Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 years. documentary on Rossiya-1’s Telegram channel.

“They wanted to provoke us, wanted us to make mistakes,” the Russian head of state said. “And there was no need to use the weapons that you mentioned. I hope that it won’t be necessary,” he added.

“We have enough capabilities and means to finish what we started in 2022 with the result that Russia needs,” the president concluded.

Russia has repeatedly confirmed its stance that the use of nuclear weapons will be its last choice. In November, Putin has approved Russia’s updated nuclear doctrine.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved