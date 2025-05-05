MOSCOW | TASS | Russia has sufficient capabilities to successfully complete the special military operation in Ukraine without resorting to nuclear arms, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a conversation with journalist Pavel Zarubin.

The Russian television host published some outtakes from the Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 years. documentary on Rossiya-1’s Telegram channel.

“They wanted to provoke us, wanted us to make mistakes,” the Russian head of state said. “And there was no need to use the weapons that you mentioned. I hope that it won’t be necessary,” he added.

“We have enough capabilities and means to finish what we started in 2022 with the result that Russia needs,” the president concluded.