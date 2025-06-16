Putin, Erdogan discuss Middle East situation and Ukraine over phone

MOSCOW | Xinhua | Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to discuss the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday.

“Putin and Erdogan condemned Israel’s use of force against Iran, which violated the UN Charter and other norms of international law,” the statement said.

The statement said both sides expressed the most serious concern over the ongoing escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict, which has already caused a significant loss of life and poses long-term consequences for the entire region.

The two leaders called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urged both sides to settle their differences, including those related to Iran’s nuclear program, through political and diplomatic means.

Putin expressed gratitude to Erdogan for providing organizational support for the direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, noting that Russia has strictly adhered to the agreements reached during the Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul on June 2, including the return of bodies of dead service personnel and the exchange of prisoners of war. ■