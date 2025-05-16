Putin drops army commander

MOSCOW | Xinhua | Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Army General Oleg Salyukov as deputy secretary of the Security Council of Russia, said an official decree published by the Russian government on Thursday.

Salyukov will be relieved of his current post as Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces, a position he has held since 2014, it said.

During his tenure, Salyukov oversaw key military operations and commanded Victory Day military parades on Red Square in Moscow, including the most recent one held on May 9 this year, the TASS news agency reported.

Born in 1955 in Saratov, Salyukov is a veteran military officer with decades of experience, the report said.

Meanwhile, Putin signed an executive order to extend Russia’s 2021-2025 defense plan by two years.

“The words “2021-2025” shall be replaced with the words “2021-2027,” the decree said.

The defense plan for 2021-2025 was introduced on November 12, 2020.

Russia’s first-ever defense plan was approved in January 2013. It lays out potential risks and threats to the security of the country and coordinates measures in such fundamental areas as the development of the armed forces and the implementation of armament programs and preparations for a military mobilization and territorial defense. ■