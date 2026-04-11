Gov’t urged to reduce digital EPS fines, align speed limits

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Ministry of Works and Transport has said the rollout of the Automated Express Penalty System (EPS) and the Fine Issuance System for errant motorists will only take place after nationwide consultations are completed and a consensus reached among stakeholders.

The EPS, which uses speed cameras and digital systems to detect traffic violations such as speeding and automatically issue electronic fines, was introduced last year and briefly piloted in parts of Kampala. However, the system was suspended just days after its launch following widespread public concern over limited sensitisation, questions about camera accuracy, high fines, and the short timelines given to settle penalties.

In response, the Ministry embarked on a countrywide consultation process to gather views from key road users and stakeholders. The consultations began in Kampala and have since moved to Gulu in Northern Uganda and Arua in the West Nile region, where engagements are ongoing. The exercise brings together boda-boda riders, taxi, bus and truck operators, local leaders, and members of the public.

Minister Edward Katumba Wamala has emphasised that enforcement of the system will not resume until the consultation process is concluded, although no specific timeline has been provided.

Even as consultations continue, the Ministry is conducting a limited internal pilot of the revised system within the Kampala Metropolitan Area. This phase involves only government vehicles and is intended to test the accuracy of the technology, as well as the efficiency of automated processes such as fine issuance, appeals handling, and data synchronisation.

According to the Ministry, the next phase will involve expanding the system to high-risk and accident-prone areas, particularly in Greater Kampala and along major highways. This will help authorities refine speed limits, adjust penalties, assess compliance levels, and evaluate public response, while also gathering practical data on signage, sensitisation, and system fairness.

Across the regions visited so far, stakeholders have raised largely similar concerns. A key issue is the lack of adequate road signage, especially in urban areas and near schools, markets, hospitals, and other high-risk zones. Many roads either lack speed limit signs or have poorly visible ones, making enforcement difficult and potentially unfair.

In Gulu, participants called for stronger involvement of local governments and city authorities in identifying danger spots and ensuring proper signage is installed before enforcement resumes. There were also calls for intensified public sensitisation to improve awareness of speed limits, traffic rules, and how the automated system works, particularly among boda-boda riders and public transport operators.

Another major concern is the 72-hour deadline for payment of fines, after which a 50 per cent surcharge is applied. Many stakeholders described this as too harsh and unrealistic, especially for low-income earners.

Under the suspended framework, speed limits were set at 30 kilometres per hour in safety zones such as near schools, markets, hospitals, and pedestrian areas; 50 kilometres per hour in urban centres; and between 80 and 90 kilometres per hour on highways, depending on the type of road.

Penalties for speeding ranged from 200,000 Shillings for exceeding the limit by 1 to 30 kilometres per hour, to 600,000 Shillings for exceeding it by more than 30 kilometres per hour. Other offences included allowing an unlicensed person to drive, which attracted a fine of 100,000 Shillings, and operating a vehicle for hire without the required permits, also fined at 100,000 Shillings.

Minor offences such as stopping on road markings or making improper turns attracted fines starting from 70,000 Shillings, while overloading or operating a poorly maintained vehicle carried a penalty of 200,000 Shillings. Many stakeholders argued that these fines are excessively punitive rather than corrective.

Concerns have also been raised about possible technical errors in the system, including the risk of duplicate or incorrect fines due to data processing issues, as well as inconsistencies between camera readings and actual speed limits on certain roads. Questions have further emerged about discrepancies between programmed speed limits and those indicated on road signage, particularly in designated safety zones.

With the system eliminating face-to-face interaction between motorists and enforcement officers, issues of transparency have also come to the fore. Motorists are demanding a clear and accessible appeals process, including the ability to easily view photographic or video evidence of alleged violations.

There have also been calls for greater involvement of local governments in decision-making, particularly in setting and adjusting speed limits based on specific road conditions within their jurisdictions. Ministry officials say that more than 90 per cent of the concerns raised during consultations are valid and are being addressed as part of the ongoing review process.

The Uganda Professional Drivers Network (UPDN), an umbrella body for drivers and transport industry stakeholders, has welcomed the consultations, describing the issues raised as practical and reflective of real experiences on the road.

The organisation has urged the government not to abandon the system altogether, arguing that, if properly implemented, it could play a significant role in reducing road crashes and fatalities by 50 per cent by 2030. However, it has called for a review of the fines, payment timelines, and surcharge policies to make them more realistic.

UPDN also supports the development of a more inclusive and locally responsive speed limit management framework, with clearer roles for local governments and urban authorities in identifying high-risk areas, installing appropriate signage, and supporting enforcement.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Kenya, authorities have moved ahead with the implementation of a similar automated traffic management system. On March 9, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) launched enforcement of its system, which uses smart cameras to detect violations and issue instant fines.

The NTSA has outlined 35 traffic offences under the system, with penalties ranging from warnings for minor speeding to fines of up to 10,000 Kenyan Shillings for more serious violations. However, the rollout has also attracted criticism, with the Motorists Association of Kenya calling for urgent public sensitisation, particularly regarding motorists’ right to appeal penalties.