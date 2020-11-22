Public schools struggling to pay teachers in candidate classes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government aided schools are struggling to pay teachers not on the payroll.

Since the reopening of schools for candidates and finalists by government, schools that are partially supported by the government and under the PTA are struggling to operate.

Martin Muyingo, the headteacher Makerere College explains that the school has two campuses one for O” level and another for A level with 500 candidates and 100 teachers.

He however notes that of the 100 teachers that were called to teach the candidates, the government pays 50 percent.

Richard Abura, the Deputy Headteacher Nakasero Primary School says that as a school, they decided to bring on board only teachers that are on the government payroll.

Abura explains that the candidate class has 16 teachers of which some were picked from primary six to fill the gap of the teachers that were not on the government payroll.

He indicates that ten teachers were left out due to lack of funds to pay them because they are paid using the PTA funds which the school lacks.

However, the Ministry of Education insists that schools should use the little available funds to meet their needs.

Ismael Mulindwa, the Director Basic and Secondary Education says that schools under the USE and UPE arrangement were provided for under the capitation grant and they should use it to pay the teachers.

For the traditional schools that are partially supported by the government to complement the PTA, Mulindwa says they shouldn’t be complaining because they can pay the teachers basing on the fees they charge.

Mulindwa also acknowledges that schools go through several challenges to operate normally but they are capable of overcoming these challenges by meaningfully using the little resources at their disposal.

