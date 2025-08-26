Prudential Uganda secures safe drinking water for 71 schools

Kamuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prudential Uganda, in partnership with the social enterprise Tusafishe, has announced the successful completion of the Prudential Climate and Health Resilience Fund, an eight-month initiative that has delivered sustainable, safe drinking water and environmental education to communities across Western and Eastern Uganda.

The fund, established by the Prudence Foundation, Prudential’s community investment arm, is designed to help markets adapt to the impacts of climate change on health. In Uganda, the project, implemented by Tusafishe Limited, saw the installation of 71 institutional water purification systems and 40 domestic filters, ensuring a daily supply of clean water in schools and households that previously had none. The systems are designed to serve thousands of litres each day, even in areas without electricity, making them ideal for remote locations.

Beyond the daily struggle, research has shown a clear link between water insecurity and educational setbacks for children. For instance, a 2017 study in Global Mental Health found that as water insecurity increases, children in rural Uganda are more likely to miss school, with even a small increase in water insecurity correlating to 0.30 more missed school days per child in a single week. This seemingly small number accumulates over time, translating to significant lost learning opportunities and highlighting the direct link between access to this basic resource and a child’s educational future.

During the project’s successful conclusion, marked by a handover ceremony in Kamuli, Tetteh Ayitevie, CEO of Prudential Uganda, highlighted the profound impact of providing clean water.

“Without clean water, everything else is harder. A sick child can’t learn properly,” Ayitevie stated. This is especially critical in Uganda, where up to 70% of all diseases treated are directly caused by a lack of clean water or poor sanitation and hygiene practices.

The project has directly impacted 119,562 beneficiaries from 71 schools in the districts of Fort Portal, Kyenjojo, Kyegegwa, Kamuli, Mbale, and Sironko.

“When we started the Prudential Climate and Health Resilience Project, we had three clear goals,” Ayitevie further added, “Our purpose was to protect children and their communities from waterborne diseases, to promote climate resilience through tree planting and environmental education, and to invest in sustainable solutions that protect health and our planet for generations to come. Today, seeing the impact of this work, I can say it’s one of the proudest moments for us at Prudential Uganda.”

According to UNICEF, nearly 38% of Ugandans still lack access to safe drinking water, with the challenge most acute in rural and hard-to-reach areas. Many schools in these communities rely on unprotected springs, streams, or boreholes that often run dry or are contaminated, leading to high rates of waterborne diseases and lost school time.

Henry Othieno, CEO of Tusafishe, the project’s implementing partner, also commented on the collaboration. “Our expertise in water purification, combined with Prudential’s commitment to community, has allowed us to deliver systems that are not only effective but also sustainable,” Othieno said. “Reaching some of these communities was no small task. Some of the schools are in places where even getting materials in was a challenge. But our team believes every child, no matter where they live, deserves safe water.”

The project also conducted trainings in all 71 schools students and 537 community members through Water and Environment Clubs, equipping them with skills to safeguard their water systems and promote climate resilience. Over 3,000 moringa and fruit trees have been planted to improve local nutrition, restore forest cover, and combat climate change.