Protecting your business and home from holiday cyber threats

COMMENT | ELIJAH TUMUSIIME | This Christmas and New Year season, many businesses and families will take a break, celebrating with loved ones and enjoying the festive atmosphere. While offices close and inboxes slow down, cybercriminals remain active, presenting significant risks during this potentially vulnerable time. Research indicates that cyberattacks frequently increase during holiday seasons, with a notable spike in phishing attempts and other malicious activities as individuals and organisations let their guard down.

During the holiday break, many companies face challenges associated with reduced staffing and slower response times. This downtime creates opportunities for hackers to exploit vulnerabilities. A study from the cybersecurity firm Proofpoint found that 42% of phishing emails are opened by recipients, and during the holidays, these emails often masquerade as holiday promotions. Ransomware attacks, which can paralyse business operations, are also timed for maximum impact, exploiting a lack of vigilance in IT departments. The potential consequences of these attacks are severe.

According to the Ponemon Institute, the average cost of a data breach in 2023 is approximately $4.35 million. This reality underscores the importance of maintaining robust cybersecurity measures, even during quiet periods. Firewalls are critical in safeguarding systems against intrusions. They monitor traffic and block suspicious activities, serving as a necessary line of defence against cyber threats. Neglecting firewalls during the holidays is tantamount to leaving the door open for intruders. To mitigate risks, it is essential to ensure that firewalls and antivirus software are updated, enable automated patching, back up critical data regularly, and limit access to sensitive information to authorised personnel only.

Furthermore, businesses must implement and refine incident response plans that can be activated quickly, even during times when staff are reduced. These plans can dictate actions that need to be taken in the event of a security breach, enabling swift and effective responses that can minimize damage.

The cybersecurity landscape has shifted along with the rise of remote work, extending vulnerabilities into our households. Families are no longer just passive internet users; they’re active participants in online shopping, streaming, and communication. This shift has made homes attractive targets for cybercriminals. A report from McAfee highlighted that nearly 30% of families experienced a cybersecurity incident in the previous year, emphasising the need for home cybersecurity solutions.

In Uganda, for instance, Roke Telkom’s Roke Protect offers households protection integrated into home internet packages. This service shields users from malicious sites and unwanted ads, providing significant assurance for families. With Roke Protect, parents can shop with confidence, children can explore online safely, and families can enjoy the holidays without concern for cyber intrusions.

Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility. While the holiday season is a time for celebration, vigilance is crucial to protect against ongoing threats. Statistical evidence reinforces that hackers do not take breaks, and unprotected systems become prime targets. Businesses should ensure their firewalls remain active, and households must consider integrating solutions like Roke Protect into their digital lives.

Just as we prepare to celebrate the season, organisations and families alike need to recognise that cybersecurity is a continuous commitment that significantly impacts both personal and organisational safety. This holiday season, let us prioritise secure systems and protected data, enabling uninterrupted celebrations and peace of mind.

*****

Elijah Tumusiime is the Chief Commercial Officer Roke Telkom