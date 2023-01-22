Proprietor of recruitment agency accused of conning job seekers UGX 800M

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Kampala Metropolitan have launched a hunt for the proprietor of Qadar Recruitment Agency, Micheal Karugire, for allegedly conning more than 800 million Shillings from external job seekers.

At least 40 out of the more than 300 victims have lodged complaints at Old Kampala, Nateete, Katwe, Kajjansi, Kawempe, and Kampala Central Police Stations. The job seekers who have been duped of at least five million Shillings each say they were promised to get lucrative jobs in Qatar, Canada, South Korea, and Turkey.

Some of the victims who were found at CPS and Old Kampala say Karugire opened doors for external employment in September last year and often posted job opportunities on the company’s Facebook page.

Hassan Ssempijja, says that he paid five million Shillings and the same amount for his brother to secure employment in South Korea. Ssempijja said he met Karugire and assured him of the job opportunities. On days when Karugire was not in the office, Ssempijja would meet Allan Akampurira. Karugire and Akampurira convinced Ssempijja to pay the money.

Marion Namara, another victim, said that he was approached by the agent who she later learned was Sharon Ndagire. Ndagire, according to Namara, convinced her that there were lucrative jobs in South Korea and even told her about the company that was offering jobs.

Namara took time and read about the company and she was convinced about the jobs listed on its social media pages. Namara says that she believe that Qadar was a genuine labour export company and was promised to start work in 18 days.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, said that a hunt for Karugire had been launched and is being wanted by various police stations in KMP. Onyango said Qadar Recruitment Agency was based in Kabuusu, Lubaga Division.

The police said that victims would be told to take the money to various banking halls where it could be collected from them by Karugire or his agents. All the victims were promised to get jobs within 18 days. Police said the agents are still duping more people and warned the public to be careful.

URN