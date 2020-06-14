Profile: Who is Dorothy Kisaka

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Friday, President Museveni nominated Dorothy Kisaka for the position of Executive Director Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA. In the letter to the Public Service Commission, Museveni directed the commission to interview Kisaka and find out whether she is suitable for the position.

The other officials nominated by the President include Eng. David Luyimbazi Ssali, for the position of Deputy Executive Director, Dr Daniel Okello Ayen for the position of Director Public Health and Environment.

Sarah Kanyike, the Deputy Mayor KCCA was nominated Director Gender, Community Service and Administration.

If Kisaka is recommended by the public service commission, she will replace Engineer Andrew Kitaka, who has been Acting Executive Director for one and half years.

Kisaka is the current administrator and secretary of the National Response Fund against COVID 19.

She is also a Senior Presidential Advisor at the Office of the Prime Minister, tasked with coordinating political and non-political actors to implement public policy.

She is also Deputy Head at the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit tasked with fast-tracking service delivery on government priorities.

Kisaka formerly served as a commissioner at the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM Electoral Commission supervising inter-party elections.

Kisaka is a graduate of laws having studied a Bachelor of Laws at Makerere University from 1983-1987. She worked with Kiyimba-Kisaka & Co Advocates from 1999-2014 and has more than 20 years of experience.

According to her Linkedin profile, Kisaka holds a Masters of Arts in Organizational Leadership and Management at Uganda Christian University, Mukono and a Masters in Leading Innovation and Change from York St. John University in the United Kingdom. She is also a legal counsel to governance boards and experienced in organizational strategic leadership.

Kisaka mentors leaders in Uganda and worldwide as visiting international faculty. Together with her husband Eng. Peter Kisaka and their friend Lorna Magara, she pioneered a Leadership School under Destiny Consult which trains highly placed market place leaders to serve with excellence and integrity.

Destiny Consult was born in 2001 out of a desire to provide leadership support to young professionals in the workplace. The focus was on professionals and the goal was to walk alongside them providing programs, resources, and tools to empower their leadership. Kisaka was its pioneer executive director.

She currently serves as Board Chairman for Development Associates International-DAI, an organization that focuses on developing leaders’ effectiveness and fostering their spiritual growth, with servant leadership as the core principle.

Kisaka is also a strong advocate for the placement of abandoned children in families.

She represents Africa on the Board of Haggai Institute International in Hawaii USA and Thailand, an organization whose vision is to see every nation redeemed and transformed through the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

*******

URN