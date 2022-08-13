Professor Nawangwe gets another term at Makerere

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University Chancellor Professor Ezra Suruma has reappointed Professor Barnabas Nawangwe as the vice-chancellor of Makerere University.

Nawangwe’s reappointment was announced on Friday by University Secretary Yusuf Kiranda.

“Following the provisions of Section 31(4) of the Universities and other Tertiary Institutions act 2001 (as amended), and on the recommendation of the University Council, the Chancellor has re-appointed Professor Barnabas Nawangwe for the second five-year term as the vice-chancellor of Makerere University with immediate effect”, Kiranda wrote.

“We express our deepest gratitude to the Chancellor and the University Council for recognizing Professor Nawangwe’s distinguished service and granting him the opportunity to serve another term as we celebrate 100 years,” Kiranda added.

Nawangwe’s term was set to expire on 31st August 2022. This week, a section of Makerere Staff led by Associate Prof Jude Ssempebwa and Dr. Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi petitioned the University Council to challenge the re-appointment.

Through their lawyers, Nassuuna, and Company advocates, the staff said that the reappointment can only be evaluated in light of the eligibility requirements in the job advertisement from 2017 when Prof. Nawangwe first assumed the position.

Directly pointing to the age limit requirement which had been sealed between 40 and 65 years old, they indicate that being 66, Nawangwe was not eligible for re-appointment.

The staff also raised concerns about the professorship of the chancellor who they say was named professor before attaining the required number of peer-reviewed publications.

“He neither had the required 5 peer-reviewed publications to become professor nor did he have the 10 peer-reviewed publications to meet the eligibility criteria for the post of vice-chancellor,” they argued.

But Yusuf Kiranda, the University Secretary, while commenting on the re-appointment of Prof Nawangwe, stated that the University Council followed the necessary rules before they reached a final decision.

