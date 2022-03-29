Private security firms on the spot for confiscating employee National IDs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Private Security Organisations (PSOs) are under the spotlight for confiscating the National Identity cards of their employees.

“My monthly salary is Shillings 160,000. I recently got a better paying job where they needed a National ID but my current employers refused to give it to me. I am like a prisoner because even when I want to go abroad for work, I can’t proceed without my National ID,” a guard attached to one of the security companies in Nakawa told URN on condition of anonymity.

Several other private security guards have made similar claims. A manager of one of the security firms confirmed that they indeed confiscate the national identity cards of their employees. “I don’t want to lie, I am one of the companies that withhold guards National IDs. We resolved to do that because we were being turned into a recruitment centre. You train guards and after working for only a few weeks they go for external security jobs. We cannot keep training as others take,” he said.

According to information obtained by URN, the issue of confiscating National IDs was a matter of contention in a closed-door meeting between the ministry of labour and directors of private security organisations last week.

It is reported that there is an ongoing engagement between the directors of 67 private security companies and the gender ministry to develop mechanisms for making guards committed to their duties rather than confiscating their National IDs.

Grace Matsiko, the chairman of the Uganda Private Security Association (TUPSA), has confirmed the ongoing engagement with the view of reaching a win-win situation for both employers and employees.

“We invest a lot of money to recruit, train and pass guards out. But the next day you hear they are on a plane going to Qatar. So we are in engagements to reach a level ground that favours both sides,” Matsiko said.

However, Assistant Commissioner of Police –ACP Charles Ssebambulidde, the acting commissioner private security and firearms department says withholding the original national identity card of the guards is unlawful.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police Martin Ochola has cancelled the operation license of two private security companies and suspended nine others. Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says that the IGP took the decision because of the failure of the companies to file tax returns yet they hire guns from the police force.

The affected security companies include Damocos Security, Detail Protection Services, Tracker Uganda Limited, Range Protection Services, Crown Security Ltd, Delta Force Protection Services, Dilad Security Group, Supreme Security Limited, Premier Security System, Alert Guards and Security Systems.

*****

URN