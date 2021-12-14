Private sector enterprises recognized for innovations in fight against gender-based violence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Private Sector Foundation Uganda in partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, have awarded selected private sector enterprises for piloting and scaling up innovative models to prevent and respond to gender-based violence in the workplace.

The 16 days of activism against gender-based violence campaign held annually on Nov.25-Dec10, provides a platform for awareness and immediate action against gender-based violence which affects 1 in 3 women in their lifetime.

“Through the year, PSFU in partnership with UNDP has been implementing the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative Programme to eliminate violence against women and girls in Uganda,” said Victoria Sekitoleko, the vice chairperson, PSFU board, at the hybrid event held at Hotel Africana at the end of last week.

PSFU has also collaborated with the Ministry of Energy to deliver training services for women-led and women-focused mining associations in enterprise development as part of the programme’s effort to secure women’s livelihood towards protection from exposure to GBV.”

This year’s private sector dialogue focused on showcasing various private-sector led efforts to address GBV in the workplace, in the manufacturing, mining and services sector. A number of private sector enterprises were recognized for piloting and scaling up innovative models to prevent and respond to GBV in the workplace receiving the “Innovation Challenge Award’.

“I join my colleagues at UNDP, the Government of Uganda and all Ugandans to call for global action to increase awareness, promote advocacy and explore interventions to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls,” said H.E Elsie Attafauh, UNDP Resident Representative in Uganda.