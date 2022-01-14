Private school teachers in Masaka demand salary increment

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Proprietors and administrators of private schools in Masaka are faced with the task of meeting the expectations and high demands of teachers as they return to classes.

In the wake of schools reopening from a prolonged lockdown induced by the outbreak of Covid-19, many private school administrators in Masaka are already facing the burden of managing teachers’ demands as new preconditions in exchange for the services to learners.

At Bwala Islamic Secondary School, located in Masaka city, the teachers have compelled the school administration to yield to demands for granting salary increments if the school is to retain them.

Patrick Sseremba, the school headteacher says that despite the apparent financial constraints, the teachers have used the school reopening as an opportunity to raise several demands some of which he says are unrealistic at the moment.

Besides the salary, some teachers are demanding that the schools transport them regularly, to and from their homes if they cannot afford to construct staff quarters or renting for them houses near the schools.

Sseremba says they have found themselves in a tight fix on meeting the many demands of their heavily constrained budgets.

At Exodus Vocational Secondary School in Nyendo-Mukungwe division in Masaka city, the teachers demanded to be paid advances before they can resume teaching.

One of the teachers who preferred anonymity indicated that the lockdown has hit them hard and that they cannot remain comfortable in classes before clearing their outstanding obligations that include sending their children to school.

The teacher indicates that they also want the school administration to grant scholarships to at least one child per teacher, as a token of appreciation for their resilience through the Covid-19 hardships.

Jimmy Ssemanda, the school’s deputy headteacher says that they will engage the teachers to find a middle ground that best works for all parties. He explains that the school is already struggling with so many problems that include heavy debts, arguing that the demands may further complicate the situation.

Ali Kaggwa Ddamulira, the Secretary-General of the Masaka Private Teachers Association says the situation has been brought to their attention. He adds that they are going to engage with the teachers to make them appreciate the challenges at hand and plead with them not to demand too much from the already stressed school proprietors.

