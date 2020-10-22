Private institutions teaching wrong curricula – UBTEB

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Private business and technical schools are teaching learners the wrong curricula, according to the Uganda Business and Technical Education Board.

The revelation was made on Thursday morning during a meeting organized by the examination body.

According to UBTEB, one of the main reasons for failure among learners is that institutions are teaching learners old curricula that is no longer being examined. As a result, learners appear for examinations to find things they were not taught.

As a result, many candidates who sit for the examinations do not pass, mostly because of being taught the wrong curricula.

Jalia Nassaza, the manager of vocational education at UBTEB says learners sit for examinations when they are disadvantaged.

“During the conduct of examinations last year, we observed that some schools were using the wrong curriculum leading to candidates’ sitting for the wrong papers which affected the performance of learners,” she said. “Some training institutions seem not to care about what they are teaching as long as they have been accredited to teach.”

The executive secretary of the board, Onesmus Oyesigye says the most affected institutions are private institutions offering diplomas.

Oyesigye says while content has been provided by the National Council of Curriculum Development, many institutions rely on old content that is no longer examinable.

According to UBTEB, the curricular of business and technical institutions was streamlined after the passing of the Business, Technical and Vocational Education and Training-BTVET policy in 2008. This was supposed to make sure that all schools are teaching the same material. However according to Oyesigye, this has not been the case.

He urges training institutions and also learners to access books with the examinable curricula on the NCDC website or by buying booklets it is published in.

URN