Prisons boss offers sh10million for information on fugitive warder

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Commissioner General of the Uganda Prisons Service, Johnson Byabasaija, has offered a reward of sh10 million to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of prison warder Moses Anguyo, who is accused of killing four people in Kiboga District. In a statement released by prison authorities, the bounty was announced to support ongoing efforts to track down the suspect, who has been on the run since the February 23 shooting. Frank Baine Mayanja, the spokesperson of the Uganda Prisons Service, said the reward was approved by the Commissioner General as security agencies intensify the manhunt.

Authorities say that on February 23, 2026, Anguyo, who was attached to Kiboga Prisons, allegedly opened fire at his supervisors after being cautioned over the use of WhatsApp during working hours. During the shooting, Anguyo reportedly killed Assistant Superintendent of Prisons Hope Catherine, the deputy officer in charge, and Principal Officer One Bright Akishuri, who served as the third in command at Kiboga Prisons.

Police say the suspect later went to the residence of the officer in charge of the prison, intending to attack him, but instead found his wife, Sarah Ayebare, whom he allegedly shot dead. During the incident, a one-year-old child identified as Salson Nuwagaba, the son of Ayebare, was struck by a stray bullet and later died at Kiboga Hospital while receiving treatment.

After the attack, Anguyo reportedly abandoned the firearm and fled to a nearby shop where he removed his prison uniform, changed into civilian clothes, and disappeared. Since then, security personnel from the Uganda Police Force, Uganda Prisons Service, and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces have been searching for the suspect in and around Kiboga District without success.

Baine said any member of the public with credible information that could lead to Anguyo’s arrest will receive the Shs10 million reward and assured informants that their identities will be protected. He urged the public to report information through toll-free lines 999 or 0800144144, or to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the victims have since been laid to rest in different districts. Hope Catherine was buried in Rwampara District, Bright Akishuri in Kisoro District, while Sarah Ayebare and her child were buried in Kabale District. Bereaved families have called for justice and reforms within the prison service to prevent similar incidents in the future.

***

URN