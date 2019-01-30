Prince Wasajja wants Kabaka’s family compensated

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prince David Wasajja Kintu wants government to compensate the Kabaka’s family for personal property lost during the raid on Buganda Kingdom by the Milton Obote government on May 24th, 1966. Government troops led by Army commander Idi Amin raided on Bulange Mengo, accusing the kingdom of planning subversive activities.

The confrontation, which saw Kabaka Sir Edward Muteesa flee into exile in United Kindgom, led to the subsequent abolishing of kingdoms and cultural institutions in the country.

On Tuesday, George Bagonza, a Commissioner on the Justice Catherine Bamugemereire led Land Commission asked Wassajja on whether the Kabaka’s family has ever bothered to seek compensation for damage caused to its property during the palace raid.

In his response, Wasajja said that the family has not asked for any compensation but should be compensated for the private property damaged. He explained that Sir Edward Mutesa 1, the Kabaka then, lost a lot of property and cited Roll-Royce motor vehicles among other personal property.

On August 1st 2013, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi entered an agreement with government to return or compensate him for the properties that formerly belonged to Buganda Kingdom but were transferred to the government after the raid. However, according to Wassajja, the agreement didn’t cover compensation of personal property of the Kabaka’s family.

He said the family will seek compensation in future for lost property. Wassajja decried the impunity by some government agencies that seem to suppress efforts of the family to fight for its property. He told the commission how some government officials in court, offices of the attorney general, solicitor general and land commission have stood in their way to recover their lost property.

Wasajja made reference to the contested land in Mutungo, which belonged to Sir. Edward Mutesa 1 that has pitied his family against Dr. Muhammad Kasasa.

Wasajja blames their failure to recover the land partly on government agencies that have handled the matter in an improper manner. At the time Wasajja was battling with Kasasa over the land in court, he secured a caveat over the land.

However, according the Auditor general’s report of 2017; government went into a transaction with Kasasa over the same contested land. Wasajja says that he together with other administrators of the family estate wrote to the administrator general, Land Commission, President and other offices alerting government of the conflict on the land but their warning was ignored.

Consequently, government paid sh2.4 billion to Kasasa to acquire land in Mutungo although it hasn’t received the land as the matter is before court. Considering such events, Wasajja questioned government’s spirit to help the family recover its lost property.

URN