Prince Nakibinge tasks police to investigate school fires, machete killings

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prince Kassim Nakibinge has tasked the police to investigate fire outbreaks in various schools in the country.

Nakibinge was speaking on Monday at his residence in Kibuli, where he invited a number of dignitaries for the Eid luncheon.

According to Nakibinge, there have been many fire outbreaks in various schools since this year started and he believes that it could be a deliberate act done by people with criminal intentions.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been fire outbreaks in more than six schools in Kampala, Kyotera, Wakiso, Kamuli, and Mayuge.

Five children died at New Crest Junior Kibedi in Kawempe division in Kampala, and St Johns Nursery and Primary school in Kyotera district. Another pupil died after a fire gutted Good Times Primary School Kawala where a lot of property was burnt into ashes.

Prince Nakibinge said the police should carry out thorough investigations and the culprits prosecuted.

Nakibinge also tasked security agencies to investigate the machete killings in Kyengera and some parts of Nansana municipality.

According to police records, more than 25 people were injured in three separate attacks in Namungoona, Kyengera, Kawempe, and Nabweru-Nansana areas last month by machete-wielding assailants. The thugs rob cash, mobile phones, and other house valuables.

Last month, the Uganda Police Force Spokesperson Fred Enanga indicated that 133 suspects were arrested over the machete killings around Kampala city, and of these, 21 are already charged and sent to prison on remand.

Nakibinge has also indicated that as Muslims, they are ready to address the disunity among the Muslim community.

*****

URN