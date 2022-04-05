Prime suspect in torture of plumber arrested

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police Crime Intelligence have arrested the alleged prime suspect behind the torture and burning of a man that was recently captured in a video.

Police launched a manhunt for unknown people who were captured in a video torturing a man by burning his back with melting plastic after tying his hands and legs.

The video which went viral on social media last week, showed one of the people carrying out the torture donning a shirt with the letters NRM on it.

The torture victim was identified as Brian Njuba, a 40-year-old plumber and resident of Lungujja in Lubaga division, Kampala, who was lured from Lungujja to a guest house in Ggaba where he was tied with barbed wires and burnt using melting plastic by unknown men.

It is alleged that the suspects used the victim’s contact pinned on several posters to call him disguising as customers who wanted him to carry out plumbing works at their home.

On reaching Ggaba, they directed him to a guest house room from where he was grabbed, tied and burnt with melting plastic.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has said that using advanced surveillance technologies, the detectives were able to arrest the key suspect identified as Abdurahman Wejule from Lugazi over the weekend.

“We used our advanced surveillance techniques to track and arrest Wejule from Lugazi,” Enanga explained. “Upon a search at his home, the phone of the victim was found, so was the simcard and the yellow t-shirt with the ‘NRM’ inscription which was captured in the video.”

Enanga notes that another suspect still in custody is Mastullah Namaganda, a receptionist at the guest house who is accused of booking in the assailants and allowing them to use her phone to call the victim.

“We established that the suspects used her phone to lure Njuba to the guest house and she further directed the victim to room number six from where he was tortured,” Enanga added.

Enanga said police is still hunting for the remaining suspects that participated in the act to establish the exact motive for the torture of Njuba.

