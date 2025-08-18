Primary Teachers appeal for salary enhancement to combat hardships in Karamoja

Matany, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Primary school teachers in the Karamoja sub-region are demanding salary enhancements to cope with the high cost of living and harsh working conditions. The teachers say they face numerous challenges, including lack of community support, a shortage of accommodation, insecurity, and difficult living conditions, which undermine their motivation to deliver quality education.

They argue that with the rising cost of living, their current salaries cannot cover even basic necessities. The concerns were raised on Friday during a government-led community dialogue at Matany Town Council, which brought together local leaders, parents, learners, and other stakeholders to discuss inclusive education and safe learning environments.

Phoebe Acam, the head teacher of Pilas Primary School, expressed concern over salary discrimination that she said is affecting productivity. Acam urged government to increase primary teachers’ pay to match that of secondary teachers. She noted that while art teachers are lobbying for their own salary enhancements, primary teachers — who form the foundation of learning — remain ignored.

She added that managing primary education requires more time and effort, especially in vulnerable communities where schools face unique challenges. Some schools, she explained, are located in isolated areas far from trading centers and lack staff accommodation, forcing teachers to convert classrooms into makeshift housing.

Acam said many teachers spend part of their meagre salaries on rent and transport to school due to long commuting distances. She also demanded that teachers’ voices and concerns be reflected in government policy instead of policies being imposed without consultation.

Simon Okello, another teacher, shared similar frustrations. He said many schools are in remote villages without access to basic services such as health care and markets. Okello recalled his time at Kakingol Primary School, describing how they lived in isolation, unable to access markets or even nearby shops.

Teachers, he said, were forced to convert classroom blocks into staff houses due to lack of accommodation. “Such conditions make us appeal for incentives just to keep us motivated,” Okello said. Rev. Fr. Isaac Izakare, the chairperson of Longalom Primary School’s management committee, echoed calls for salary enhancement and more teaching staff.

He urged the Ministry of Education to recruit more teachers and improve pay to keep them motivated. He also pointed out welfare challenges, such as a lack of proper meals and basic household necessities. According to Izakare, some teachers are left to compete for the food prepared for pupils, yet they deserve better conditions. He lamented that despite dedicating most of their time to teaching, teachers earn “peanuts” that cannot sustain their families.

In response, Alfred Kyaka, the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Secondary Education, said the matter of salary enhancement would be escalated to the Ministry of Education. He reminded teachers that President Museveni had already pledged salary increases for all civil servants, to be implemented in phases depending on the economy’s capacity. Kyaka urged patience, assuring teachers that salary enhancements are already part of the government’s plan. He also promised to raise the teachers’ demand for inclusion in policy formulation at the ministry level.

