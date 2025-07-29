Pride Bank Limited wins agri-finance award

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pride Bank Limited has been awarded the Agri-Finance Award (Credit Finance) at the prestigious Annual Agricultural Awards. In an evening themed: Celebrating Excellence and Innovation in Agriculture, the award recognizes the bank’s exceptional contribution to agricultural financing and its pivotal role in transforming Uganda’s agricultural value chains through innovative, inclusive, and scalable credit solutions.

The 2025 ceremony, which brought together leaders from the agricultural, financial, government, and development sectors, celebrated outstanding institutions that have demonstrated commitment to advancing Uganda’s agricultural agenda. Pride Bank stood out for its extensive rural outreach, robust loan portfolio tailored for farmers, and measurable impact on agricultural productivity and financial inclusion.

Receiving the award on behalf of the bank, Joseph Kiggundu Lwanga Mugerwa, the Manager, Agri-Business and Green Finance at Pride Bank Limited, remarked that, “This recognition is both humbling and affirming. At Pride Bank, our purpose is to transform lives responsibly. Agriculture is the cornerstone of Uganda’s economy, and at Pride Bank, we have made it a priority to invest in the people who till the land, feed the nation, and drive rural development. This award is a tribute to their resilience, and our shared vision.”

Pride Bank’s win follows a strong year of performance in agri-financing, during which the bank disbursed over Shs62 billion in agricultural loans. These funds supported over 13,000 clients involved in all levels of the Agricultural Value chain.

The bank’s flagship agricultural credit product, Pride Agricultural Loan continues to empower farmers with affordable credit, flexible repayment terms, and financial education.

What distinguishes Pride Bank’s approach is its end-to-end value chain financing, which connects producers, processors, and markets. This has helped mitigate production risks and provided smallholder farmers with predictable cash flows.

The bank’s collaboration with farmer cooperatives, SACCOs, and agricultural extension workers has created a support system that goes beyond financing, to building capacity and growth among rural entrepreneurs.

The bank has also integrated technology into its agri-finance delivery model, allowing clients to access services through mobile banking, agent networks, and USSD platforms. This digital infrastructure has reduced barriers to credit, particularly for farmers in underserved and remote areas.

At national level, the recognition aligns with Uganda’s strategic focus on agriculture as a priority sector under Vision 2040 and the National Development Plan IV.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, represented at the event, by the Commissioner, Crop Resources, Steven Byantware commended Pride Bank for providing accessible credit that supports inclusive economic growth.

This recognition affirms Pride Bank Limited as a key driver of agricultural finance in Uganda, and a partner of choice for farmers and agribusinesses seeking to scale sustainably.

The Agri-Finance Award not only celebrates past achievements but also reinforces the bank’s position as a leading force in financing the future of Uganda’s agriculture.