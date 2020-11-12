Presidential candidate Willy Mayambala skips Wakiso campaign

Wakiso , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential hopeful Willy Mayambala has not shown up for campaigns in Wakiso district. Mayambala was expected in the area of Nansana, Wakiso town council and Namayumba sub-county today.

But his campaign coordinator Jamal Karim told URN that the candidate was unable to make it to Wakiso as scheduled, but was making arrangements for another date to campaign in the district. With more than 1.6 voters, Wakiso is a key voting area for candidates in the race.

Earlier in the day, Karim told URN that the candidate had failed to secure fuel and a car for running his campaign. Karim said that Mayambala had gone to the Electoral Commission headquarters to table his concerns before the EC chairman Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi.

However, EC spokesperson Paul Bukenya said that although Mayambala was free to go to the commission for any reason, the EC did not have a provision for motor vehicles for the candidates.

Meanwhile, area residents expressed mixed reactions over Mayambala’s failure to show up for the campaign. Ssenfuka Musa, a resident of Namayumba town is glad that the government does not offer financial assistance to presidential candidates because some of them are time wasters.’

Nunguuli Jimmy, says that the government and the Electoral Commission should have the responsibility to avail a presidential candidate with a car to enable them to traverse the country.

Ismail Sembalirwa says that Wakiso voters would become suspicious of Mayambala’s motive to join the race if he does not find time to campaign. He thinks some candidates were sponsored by the government.

URN