Presidential candidate Mayambala excites Nakasero, Kisekka market vendors

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent Presidential candidate Willy Mayambala excited traders in Nakasero and Kisekka Markets on his second day of campaigns.

On Tuesday, Mayambala started his campaigns in Banda, Nakawa Division and proceeded to Nakasero, St. Balikuddembe and Kiseka market and concluded the campaigns in Makindye Division.

On Monday Mayambala kicked off his presidential campaigns in Mukono, Buikwe, and Kayunga districts.

At Nakasero and Owino Markets, vendors and boda-boda riders paralyzed traffic as they struggled to have a glimpse of the presidential candidate who was moving on foot accompanied by his agents and police escorts.

Mayambala said that as a youth, he is the best candidate for the job who can liberate Uganda’s economy from the ruins.

Mayambala notes that most businesses in Kampala are struggling due to the high rent. He also criticized landlords for charging tenants in US Dollars.

“It is acceptable and has frustrated most of our business people because the tenants are paying their rent in dollars. That’s why most of them have closed their shops and joined the boda-boda business,” said Mayambala.

The excited vendors gave Mayambala money and food to help him in his campaigns. However, some vendors said that his chances of winning the elections are slim.

