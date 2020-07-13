President Ramaphosa pays tribute to late Zindzi Mandela

Kampala, Uganda | XINHAU | As tributes continued pouring in following the death of South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela, President Cyril Ramaphosa said her passing was saddening.

Zindzi died at age of 59 in a Johannesburg hospital after a short illness. She was Nelson Mandela and Winnie Mandela’s youngest daughter.

“Her spirit joins Tata Madiba and Mama Winnie in a reunion of leaders to whom we owe our freedom,” Ramaphosa said on Monday.

Ramaphosa offered his condolences to the Mandela family and the rest of the diplomatic family.

At the time of her death, Zindzi was designated to become South Africa’s Head of Mission in Monrovia, Liberia. She also served as Deputy President of the Soweto Youth Congress and was a member of the Release Mandela Campaign.

“I offer my deep condolences to the Mandela family as we mourn the passing of a fearless political activist who was a leader in her own right,” the president said.

He said the fact that her death was a few days before Nelson’s birthday which is on July 18 was sad.

“Our sadness is compounded by this loss being visited upon us just days before the world marks the birthday of the great Nelson Mandela,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa praised Zindzi’s involvement in the liberation struggle against apartheid.

“Zindzi Mandela was a household name nationally and internationally, who during our years of struggle brought home the inhumanity of the apartheid system and the unshakeable resolve of our fight for freedom,” Ramaphosa said.

He also applauded for the role she played after the country gained democracy.

“After our liberation she became an icon of the task we began of transforming our society and stepping into spaces and opportunities that had been denied to generations of South Africans,” he said.

