President Museveni receives climate mobility champion leader award

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Monday received his award for outstanding leadership and commitment towards protecting and conserving the environment.

In November last year, the President was awarded the Climate Mobility Champion Leader Award at the two-two-week-long mate change convention in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt.

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs, Hon. Rebecca Kadaga who received the award on behalf of the President, delivered it to him yesterday evening at State House, Entebbe. The President was in the company of First Lady Janet Museveni.

President Museveni has on several occasions issued statements and warned the public against destroying the environment for human activity and called upon Ugandans to focus on fighting environmental degradation which is a big danger to human existence. He wants communities living around rivers and lakes to leave protection zones of 100 metres and 200 metres, respectively, to protect the integrity of the fragile ecosystems.

Rt. Hon. Kadaga, who led Uganda’s delegation at the COP27 meeting which was the 27th conference of parties under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change described the recognition as “A big honour and motivation for Uganda to continue on the issues of climate change”.

Uganda was awarded alongside Botswana and Niger in the same category.