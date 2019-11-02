President Museveni rallies Public Universities to promote science education, research

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has urged public universities to focus on promoting science education and research. He was presiding over the first graduation ceremony of 192 students from Lira University in Lira district

The students completed their studies in various academic disciplines including education, management science and health.

President Museveni cautioned Universities against offering some courses that only provide minimal solutions to unemployment.

He also installed the former Chief Justice Prof. Benjamin Odoki as the first Chancellor of Lira University and opened the first teaching hospital built at Shillings 9 billion shillings with support from the African Development Bank.

Justice Odoki pledged to effectively manage the operations of Lira University in accordance with the law on behalf of government.

President Museveni also launched the ongoing construction of faculty of education block at about Shillings 7 billion.

Professor Jasper Ogwal Okeng, the Vice Chancellor of Lira University applauded government and other development agencies for the overwhelming support extended to the institution.

Lira University started as a constituent college of Gulu University. However, it became an autonomous University by an Act of parliament in 2015.

*****

URN