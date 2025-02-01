Premier League: Arsenal Vs Manchester City

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Arsenal and Manchester City will chase a momentum-building win in the Premier League when they meet in the pick of Matchday 24 fixtures this weekend.

Arsenal and Man City will clash at the Emirates Stadium on the evening of Sunday 2 February. Meetings of these two clubs in recent seasons have been effective ‘title deciders’, but that is not so much the case this time around.

The Gunners have failed to reach the standard that they have maintained for the past couple of campaigns, while the Citizens’ reign as four-time successive champions of the league is set to come to an end this season.

But as two heavyweights chasing momentum and a place in the top four of the standings, this match still has major prestige and importance – and no little needle, with City boss Pep Guardiola declaring “war” after the teams’ tempestuous 2-2 draw back in September.

“I would say that sometimes the emotions are so there,”Guardiola said. “Gabriel said it perfectly after the match: ‘this is a war, we are here to provoke the opponent, to push them, and at the end’, what can you do? So, we have to, okay, you provoke me, okay, I’m there. You want a war? Now we war. So, what do I have to do?”

The weekend’s action opens on Saturday afternoon with Nottingham Forest trying to continue their fine campaign with a home win over Brighton & Hove Albion, while the pick of 17:00 CAT kick-offs sees Liverpool face a potential banana skin away to Bournemouth.

“Especially at this level, you have to take your chances when you are playing well because for sure they will punish you,” said Cherries boss Andoni Iraola on the quality of the Reds, as they look to take another step toward the title.

Saturday also features Wolverhampton Wanderers hosting Aston Villa; Sunday will bring a London derby between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Manchester United chasing a rare home win when they host Crystal Palace; and Monday’s round closer is another all-London clash, as Chelsea welcome West Ham United to Stamford Bridge.

Saturday 1 February

14:30: Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion

17:00: AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

17:00: Everton v Leicester City

17:00: Ipswich Town v Southampton

17:00: Newcastle United v Fulham

19:30: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

Sunday 2 February

16:00: Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

16:00: Manchester United v Crystal Palace

18:30: Arsenal v Manchester City

Monday 3 February

22:00: Chelsea v West Ham United