Premier League: Arsenal pays price, Villa and City both win

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Arsenal paid the price for looking ahead to next week’s Champions League semifinal return leg away to Paris Saint Germain on Saturday when Mikel Arteta’s side was stunned by a 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth.

Although Declan Rice put Arsenal ahead in the 34th minute, Dean Huijsen nodded Bournemouth level following a long throw in the 67th minute and Evanilson got a touch on a free kick to win the game and lift Bournemouth up to eighth in the table.

Youri Tielemans netted the only goal of the game after nine minutes as Aston Villa kept hopes of a swift return to the Champions League alive.

Tielemans header decided a match where both teams missed chances in the final third of the pitch. Villa is seventh, but level on points with Nottinghan Forest (who plays on Monday) and Chelsea, who faces Liverpool on Sunday.

On Friday, Kevin de Bruyne’s goal saw Manchester City win 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers to lift Pep Guardiola’s side up to third in the table ahead of Newcastle’s visit to Brighton on Sunday.

Everton was unable to win its penultimate match at Goodison Park despite taking a 2-0 lead at home to already relegated Ipswich Town.

Beto and Dwight McNeil looked to have given Everton a comfortable lead after 26 and 35 minutes, but Julio Enciso pulled a goal back before halftime and George Hirst won a point for Ipswich with 11 minutes remaining.

Southampton is still in danger of going down with the joint worst ever points total after losing 2-0 away to Leicester City in a game between two sides that will be playing in the Championship next season.

Veteran striker Jamie Vardy scored in the 17th minute and Jordan Ayew doubled Leicester’s lead on the stroke of halftime. ■