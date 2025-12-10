PRAU Lifetime Achievement Award for Sarah Kagingo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) last Thursday handed a Lifetime Achievement Award to renowned strategic and corporate communication professional Sarah Kagingo in recognition of her decades-long contribution to advancing excellence in public relations, strategic communication, and reputation management in Uganda.

A respected communication strategist, founder and chief executive officer of Softpower Communications, Kagingo served as the PRAU president from September 2018 to December 2020. She is credited for reforms, including the first-ever PRAU 5-year strategy, investing funds for the planned PRAU home, building partnerships, mentoring the next generation of PR practitioners, and acting as a uniting factor in the nearly 50-year-old professional body.

The award recognized her as an “exceptional business voice” for championing sustainable enterprise growth and market integration and for advancing impactful solutions that transform communities and support Uganda’s economic progress.

Kagingo, a former Guild President of Makerere University, one of Africa’s premier universities, has been instrumental in building peace in the country as a member of the secretariat of Uganda Peace Support Team and has earned several awards for advancing Uganda’s tourism on digital platforms, as well as positive narratives about the country.

Kagingo currently serves as the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) and Director for the Professional Services Sector.

She previously served as the Principal Press Secretary to the Speaker of the 11th Parliament Jacob Oulanyah, and earlier as Special Presidential Assistant for Communication. She is credited for digitising President Museveni’s communications.

Earlier this year, Kagingo was the recipient of the “Distinguished Leadership in the Private Sector” award at Brand Africa 100: Uganda’s Best Brands (2025)..

A Night of Celebration and Industry Excellence

PRAU President Irene Nakasiita opened the 9th Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) Excellence Awards evening at Protea Hotel Kampala by welcoming guests from across the communication fraternity.

The ceremony, held under the theme “Recognising Innovation and Impact in Public Relations”, brought together PR industry leaders, corporate executives, policymakers, and development partners.

“We are thrilled to have you here with us tonight,” she said. “Thanks for making it, despite the busy December schedule. Please be comfortable, drink, eat, be happy, make friends and network. Thank you.”

In her remarks, Nakasiita emphasised the growing relevance of strategic communication in an era of rapid change.

“In this year’s edition of the PRAU Excellence Awards, we are not just celebrating winners, but innovators who have redefined what is possible in our profession through creative concepts that continue to prove that strategic communication is a powerful driver of trust, progress, and transformation,” she said.

She applauded all nominees and winners: “On behalf of the Governing Council and the PRAU association as a whole, I congratulate all the winners, finalists, and participants for raising the standards of professional excellence in Uganda’s public relations industry.”

Technology and AI Shaping the Future of PR

The awards theme reflected a sector undergoing major transformation. Uthman Mayanja, Country Senior Partner at PwC Uganda, underscored the growing influence of technology on communication practice.

“We are living in fast-changing times with many forces at play,” Mayanja said. “One of the biggest—possibly the most influential—is technology-driven disruption. At its centre is artificial intelligence. AI is no longer a distant concept; it is here, present, and reshaping every industry. But unlike many sectors that feel threatened, public relations stands to benefit enormously.”.

Kagingo Celebrated for Transformative Contribution

One off the highlights of the evening was the recognition of Sarah Kagingo, whose award celebrates her long-standing leadership in communication, advocacy, and public affairs.

Kagingo has played a defining role in shaping Uganda’s modern PR landscape through public service, private-sector communication, and digital advocacy. PRAU hailed her as a “pillar of excellence” and a mentor to many emerging professionals.

The South African High Commissioner to Uganda, Solly Mollo, who served as Chief Guest, congratulated all honourees and encouraged cross-country collaboration in communication and visibility efforts.

He praised PRAU for “championing excellence and recognising individuals and organisations that continue to elevate the PR practice.”

PRAU also acknowledged the support of institutions and partners who made the 9th edition possible. Sponsors included Bank of Uganda, PwC, SoftPower Communications, NBS TV, AfroMobile App, NextCom, UBC TV, Affinity Media, UNOC, Crown Beverages, Electricity Regulatory Authority, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, MTN Uganda, UEDCL, Galaxy FM & TV, CEO East Africa Magazine, Guide2Uganda, The Independent Magazine, PML Daily, Comms of Africa, and the Office of the Auditor General.

Award Winners Across 13 Categories

1. Student Award: Danniella Makiika – Uganda Martyrs University

2. Young Communicator of the Year: Gaaba Lakel Maria

3. Best Media Relations and Media Management Campaign: UEDCL

4. Best Event/Experiential Campaign: MultiChoice Uganda

5. Best Internal Communication Campaign: Uganda Baati Limited / MAAD McCANN

6. Best Crisis Communication: Equity Bank Uganda Limited / Capital One Group

7. Best CSR and ESG Campaign: NCBA Bank

8. Best Public Affairs Campaign: UEDCL

9. Best Corporate Communication Campaign: DFCU Bank / Capital One Group

10. Best Not-for-Profit Campaign: Sauti Plus / Reach a Hand Uganda

11. Best Social/Digital Communication Campaign: Serene Beauty

12. Best PR Agency: Node Group

13. Best Overall PR Campaign: Serene Beauty