PR firm brainchild Burson-Marsteller rebrands

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s public relations firm, brainchild Burson-Marsteller, has rebranded to brainchild BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), embracing the identity of BCW, one of the world’s largest full-service communications agency and Africa’s largest PR network.

The development comes on the back of the 2018 global merger of Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe. Walter Wafula, the head of business unit at brainchild BCW in Uganda said as partners in the BCW Africa, the new brand identity will enable them to better deliver captivating brand campaigns and inventive experiences to the Ugandan companies looking for full service integrated communication capabilities.

Last year, BCW Africa was named the African Network of the Year for the third successive year at South Africa’s PRISM Awards while Cohn & Wolfe was awarded the Global Agency of the Year by the Holmes Report at the Global SABRE Awards. Similarly, brainchild BCW was awarded the Best Specialist Digital Communications firm in Uganda by Acquisition International Global Excellence Awards.