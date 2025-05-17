Power, internet challenges hampering health Services at Kabale hospital

KABALE, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Low internet bandwidth and intermittent power supply are hampering the effectiveness of digital health services and CT scan operations at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital. In late 2023, the Ministry of Health rolled out the Digitization and Health Information System to streamline patient management, prescriptions, reporting, and drug accountability.

At Kabale Hospital, the laboratory, outpatient and inpatient departments, and drug stores are already connected to the system. Jude Collins Busingye, the hospital’s Laboratory Manager, says the system has improved efficiency by allowing patient details to be accessed digitally using their National Identification Number and a unique accession number.

However, Busingye says the new system is facing setbacks due to frequent power outages in the Kigezi region, which also disrupt internet connectivity. He explains that these disruptions delay data transmission and ultimately affect timely patient care.

Moses Chelogoi, the hospital’s Principal Radiologist, says their department handles over 100 patients monthly. Some results must be sent to the Teleradiology Centre in Mulago for interpretation, but the process is often delayed by power cuts and slow internet speeds.

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, Senior Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Health, says the concerns will be shared with the Ministries of ICT and Energy, as well as with relevant bodies like NITA-U and UEDCL, for appropriate action.

In February 2025, government commissioned the UGX 340 billion 132KV Mirama–Kabale high voltage power line in Karukara-Kamuko Village, Rubanda District, aimed at curbing power outages in Kigezi. However, local officials say the problem persists.

Kabale Hospital, which began as a mission facility in 1921 and attained regional referral status in 1995, serves patients from across Kigezi, as well as neighboring Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

