PostBank extends Ramadan token to 200 families under Kalerwe Mosque as EID nears

Kalerwe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | PostBank Uganda, whose purpose is to foster prosperity for Ugandans, has today given a Ramadan token to Kalerwe Mosque to support 200 families and enable them to celebrate the upcoming Eid al Fitr upon completing the 30-day fast.

Worldwide, Muslims annually recognize Ramadan as a month of fasting, communal prayer, reflection, and community for the twenty-nine to thirty days that the holy period lasts.

In observance of the Ramadan season, PostBank Uganda is pleased to join the Kalerwe Muslim Community to give a token of assorted food items to 200 families that they can use as they celebrate the upcoming Eid al Fitr. The initiative is part of the bank’s corporate social agenda to support its communities.

PostBank Uganda’s Chief Retail Officer Ibrahim Kato lauded the Kalerwe Mosque Leadership and the Muslim Community in Kawempe and in Uganda for being devoted to the faith and upholding the virtues of the Holy Ramadan season

He said, “Fasting is not only a sacrifice, but it showcases one’s commitment to strengthen their spiritual journey, and we commend all those who have observed this during the holy month. As a bank, we care for people in communities where we operate, and for our Muslim community, we wanted to celebrate with them and give assorted food items so that they can enjoy and share with joy of Eid with their families.”

Sheikh Haruna Bakuba of Masjid Quba Kalerwe Mosque said this is a timely donation, and the families will use food items to celebrate EID. I appreciate PostBank for the thoughtful gesture and for reaching out during this holy season and pledge to work closely and support any activity championed by the bank.

“We wish all the Muslims joyous Eid al Fitr celebrations, and we commit to continue to foster the prosperity of our people in Kalerwe and across the different regions in Uganda so that they continue to grow and prosper in their ventures,” Kato concluded.