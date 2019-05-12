Post Bank in turmoil over fraud

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Less than a month after the State House Anti-Corruption Unit swooped on Post Bank over embezzlement of funds, seven of its top employees including the bank’s MD Stephen Mukweli are now facing corruption charges at the Anti-Corruption Court.

They were charged with abuse of office, causing financial loss and conspiracy to defraud their employer.

Others are Safina Wabuna, the executive director for Information and Communication Technology (ICT), David Mwesige, the head of Information Technology, Augustine Kisitu, the head of Business Technology and Emmanuel Mwaka, the finance manager.

The rest are Alex Kayaayo (Executive Director for Credit and Business Growth), Fred Samuel Wasike (Head of Business Growth) and Gilbert Nuwamanya (Sales Manager).

They all denied the charges and are set to reappear in court on May 30 for mention of their cases. The chief magistrate issued criminal summons to Jackson Mwesigwa, the bank’s general manager for Finance, who was not in court. According to the Anti-Corruption Act, anyone found guilty of causing financial loss is liable to 14 years imprisonment or a fine of Shs6.7million.

Abuse of office conviction attracts a seven year jail term or a fine of Shs3.3million while conspiracy to defraud gets one three years behind bars once convicted.