Teen Cranes reach CECAFA final after defeating Kenya

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Uganda’s U17 Women’s National Football Team, the Teen Cranes, have booked a place in the final of the 2026 CECAFA U17 Women’s Championship after defeating Kenya 3-0 in a one-sided semifinal played on Sunday.

The Teen Cranes delivered an impressive performance to eliminate their regional rivals and keep alive hopes of lifting the championship title.

Shadia Nabirye and Immaculate Acen scored a goal each, while Kenya’s Jael Samiyu added to Uganda’s tally with an own goal.

The victory marked a significant moment for Uganda, who were seeking revenge after Kenya knocked them out of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers last month.

Sunday’s triumph not only settled scores but also underlined Uganda’s growing strength in women’s youth football within the region.

Head Coach Sheryl Botes praised her players for maintaining discipline and executing the game plan effectively against a familiar opponent.

Botes said the team had prepared thoroughly for the encounter and was determined to correct the mistakes that cost them in the World Cup qualifiers.

“The girls showed great character, discipline, and belief. We knew Kenya would be a tough opponent, but the players followed the game plan perfectly and deserved the victory,” Botes said.

She added that reaching the final was a reward for the team’s hard work, but emphasized that the focus now shifts to winning the championship.

Uganda’s opener came through Shadia Nabirye, who once again proved influential in attack. Her goal gave the Teen Cranes an early advantage and set the tone for the rest of the match.

Nabirye expressed delight at helping the team secure a place in the final.

“We wanted this win, and we are happy to have reached the final. Now we must finish the job,” she said.

Immaculate Acen later doubled Uganda’s lead before Kenya’s Jael Samiyu inadvertently turned the ball into her own net, sealing a comfortable victory for the Teen Cranes.

The result continues Uganda’s impressive campaign in the tournament, where the team has displayed attacking quality and defensive solidity. The championship is also serving as an important platform for nurturing young female football talent across the CECAFA region.

Uganda will now await the winner of the second semifinal between hosts Tanzania and South Sudan to determine their opponents in Tuesday’s final as they seek to add another regional title to their growing achievements in women’s football.