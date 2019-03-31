Pornography committee to start sensitization campaigns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Pornography Control Committee (PCC) has said it will start sensitisation campaigns, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) they signed with Uganda Communication Commission (UCC).

Dr Annette Kezaabu Kasimbazi, the committee chairperson says UCC will offer them free airtime on radio for sensitisation on Anti-Pornography Act and dangers of the vice.

The MOU signed last week has five areas of cooperation. They are; early detection of pornography on all communications platforms, prosecution of offenders under the Anti-Pornography Act; training of media personnel and provision of educative materials on the dangers of pornography; building linkages with other stakeholders; and using available infrastructure in detecting and blocking pornography (digital logger, free communication services).

Dr Kasimbazi says UCC will also be assisting the committee in investigations especially gathering digital evidence. The commission, she says will further be assisting the committee in taming errant media houses being used for transmission of pornographic materials.

“UCC is the institution that offers licences to you media people. If you publish or transmit pornography, UCC can revoke your licence,” she told URN. “UCC also helps because it keeps records of whatever media transmit. That can be availed to us to be used as evidence whenever needed,” she added.

Dr Kasimbazi described the MOU as good for the committee. She says it will highly buttress the committee’s work.

The committee inaugurated in August 2017 is mandated with the implementation of the Anti-Pornography Act 2014 by controlling pornography in Uganda.

The committee in the execution of its mandate can liaise with other government agencies in controlling pornography, according to the act. It’s under this auspice that PCC requested the UCC to partner with it in protecting consumers of communication services by controlling pornography over all the broadcast and online platforms.