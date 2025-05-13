Pope Leo XIV has not visited Uganda before

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Days after his election, a wave of misinformation has emerged across social media and various news outlets, falsely linking Pope Leo XIV to Uganda with claims of his past visits and stays in the country. These speculations have confused the public, especially given the historical significance of Uganda’s relationship with the papacy. The rumors first gained traction when a widely circulated WhatsApp message alleged that Pope Leo XIV, then known as Fr Robert Francis Prevost, served as a chaplain at St. Leo’s College Kyegobe between 1987 and 1988.

The rumor first surfaced on the evening of Thursday, May 8, just hours after cardinals elected Robert Francis Prevost as the 267th pope and he emerged from the Conclave as Pope Leo XIV. One of the early sources of the claim was a user operating under the name Edwin Muzahura, whose post quickly gained traction. The narrative was subsequently amplified by prominent media personalities and news outlets, further embedding the falsehood in public discourse.

On social media, the story has taken on a life of its own, evolving into multiple versions. Some posts have gone as far as claiming that Pope Leo XIV lived in Uganda for several years and received his spiritual calling there. Notably, veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda added fuel to the misinformation when he posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account: “All good things come from Kanyandahi. The new pope was a chaplain at St. Leo’s College, Kyegobe, in Fort Portal on the road to Kanyandahi… That’s how he got his blessings that led to the papacy.”

Uganda Radio Network has reviewed official Vatican records and verified timelines of Pope Leo XIV’s service, which show no link to Uganda at the said time. During the period in question, then Fr. Prevost was actively serving the Augustinian mission in Latin America and the United States.

In 1985 and 1986, he was stationed in Chulucanas, in the Piura region of Peru, where he was deeply engaged in missionary work. By 1987, he had completed and defended his doctoral thesis in theology and had been appointed vocation and missions director for the Augustinian Province of “Mother of Good Counsel” based in Illinois, USA.

From 1988 onward, he took up extensive leadership responsibilities in Trujillo, Peru, serving as the prior of the Augustinian community, director of formation, and later as judicial vicar in the Archdiocese of Trujillo. He also taught Canon Law and moral theology and oversaw the pastoral care of two parishes. A reverse image search using different tools reveals that the widely circulated photo, claimed to have been taken at St. Leo’s College Kyegobe, actually first appeared online six years ago in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

However, the Uganda Radio Network (URN) has not yet independently verified whether the individual referred to in the photo is indeed Pope Leo XIV (then Fr. Prevost). The spread of misinformation has not been limited to the initial claims. The New Vision newspaper and PML Daily, an online outlet known for its coverage of Catholic Church affairs, published reports falsely asserting that the current pope visited Uganda in November 2015 alongside Pope Francis.

A widely shared photo, taken during Pope Francis’ interaction with Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, shows the pope accompanied by an interpreter. Both the reports and numerous social media posts incorrectly identified the interpreter as Prevost (now Pope Leo XIV). However, the Catholic Secretariat in Uganda has since clarified that the individual in the photo was Msgr. Mark Gerald Miles, a respected Vatican diplomat who often served as Pope Francis’ English interpreter during international visits.

Miles, who is now the Apostolic Nuncio to Costa Rica, was then working with the Vatican’s diplomatic corps. His frequent appearances beside the pope earned him nicknames such as “the Pope’s English voice” and, in jest, “the mini pope.” A few weeks before Pope Francis visited Uganda in November 2015, on September 26, 2015, Fr. Robert Francis Prevost had been appointed Bishop of Chiclayo, in Peru, making it highly unlikely that he was involved in the papal visit to Uganda.

However, there are well-documented instances of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, visiting the East African region, notably Kenya. In December 2024, while still serving as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, Cardinal Prevost traveled to Nairobi to preside over the dedication of the Chapel of Our Mother of Good Counsel at the International House of St. Augustine Convent in Karen. Despite clear timelines and published biographical information from the Vatican, the misinformation continues to circulate, promoted by high-profile figures, including seasoned journalists and media houses.

The Catholic Church has urged the faithful to verify information through official sources, especially when it pertains to matters of global significance such as the identity and history of the pope. In addition to the ongoing misinformation linking Pope Leo XIV to Uganda, a new layer of falsehood has emerged online. An account on X, posing as the pope, has falsely claimed that a papal visit to Uganda and Kenya is imminent. The Holy See has issued no such announcement, and no official communication regarding a visit to either country has been made public.

The spread of such unverified information comes at a time when the pope himself is calling for higher standards in media and communication. During his first audience with journalists and media professionals, Pope Leo XIV emphasized the importance of integrity and responsibility in journalism. He warned against mediocrity and the temptation to distort reality for ideological or partisan reasons.

“We are living in times that are both difficult to navigate and to recount. They present a challenge for all of us, but it is one that we should not run away from,” the pope said. “On the contrary, they demand that each one of us, in our different roles and services, never give in to mediocrity. The Church must face the challenges posed by the times. In the same way, communication and journalism do not exist outside of time and history. Saint Augustine reminds us of this when he said, ‘Let us live well and the times will be good. We are the times.’”

Without directly naming misinformation or fake news, the pope made a pointed reflection on the harm that distorted communication can cause in society. “One of the most important challenges today,” he said, “is to promote communication that can bring us out of the ‘Tower of Babel’ in which we sometimes find ourselves—out of the confusion of loveless languages that are often ideological or partisan. Therefore, your service, with the words you use and the style you adopt, is crucial.”

His remarks are being viewed as a timely reminder for both the public and the press to remain vigilant, especially in an age where social media can easily blur the line between truth and fiction.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s deep affection for the Pontiff remains profound, rooted in a rich history of papal visits. The country holds the distinction of hosting the first-ever papal visit to Africa, when Pope Paul VI visited in July 1969.

Since then, Pope John Paul II visited in February 1993, followed by Pope Francis in November 2015. These three historic visits have marked Uganda as a significant destination in the Catholic world and a symbol of enduring faith and reverence for the papacy among Ugandans. While Pope Leo XIV may have inspired many in Uganda and beyond, the public is reminded to separate admiration from fiction and to rely on credible, fact-checked sources for information.

URN