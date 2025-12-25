Pope Leo asks for 24 hours of peace worldwide at Christmas

Vatican | VATICAN NEWS | “I once again make this appeal to all people of good will: that, at least on the feast of the birth of the Saviour, one day of peace may be respected,” said Pope Leo XIV on Tuesday, 23 December, from Castel Gandolfo. This as he launched an appeal in view of the Christmas holidays.

A day of peace throughout the world

As has now become customary, Pope Leo XIV stopped to speak with a group of journalists from various media outlets to answer their questions. The Middle East and Ukraine were among the issues discussed. Speaking about Ukraine, where massive Russian raids have struck several regions in recent hours, Pope Leo said: “Truly, among the things that cause me great sadness in these days is the fact that Russia has apparently refused the request for a Christmas truce.” The Bishop of Rome therefore renewed his appeal for a pause in fighting at Christmas: “Perhaps they will listen to us, and there will be 24 hours – one full day of peace throughout the world.”

May the peace agreement in the Middle East move forward

Turning to another theatre of war, the Middle East, where Phase Two of the ceasefire is under discussion, the Pope recalled the “beautiful visit” in recent days to Gaza by Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem. “An hour ago I was in contact with the parish priest,” Father Gabriel Romanelli, pastor of the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza City. “They are trying to celebrate the feast in the midst of a situation that remains very precarious. Let us hope,” Pope Leo added, “that the peace agreement will move forward.”

Disappointment over the assisted suicide law in Illinois

Turning his attention to the United States, the Pope commented on the recent approval in his home state of Illinois of a law allowing assisted suicide for adults with terminal illnesses and a prognosis of six months or less, starting from September 2026. Pope Leo XIV explained that he had already addressed the issue “very explicitly” with Governor JB Pritzker during an audience at the Vatican last November: “At that time, the bill was already on his desk.”

“We were very clear about the need to respect the sacredness of life, from beginning to end. And unfortunately…he decided to sign that bill. I am very disappointed by this,” the Pope said.

He then invited everyone, especially during this Christmas season, “to reflect on the nature of human life, on the value of human life. God became human like us in order to show us what it truly means to live human life.” The Pope’s hope and prayer is that “respect for life may grow once again at every moment of human existence, from conception to natural death.”