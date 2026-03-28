Poor housing pushes Katakwi women to save for iron sheets

Katakwi, Uganda | URN | Poor housing conditions among rural women in Katakwi District have prompted members of the Ebumakinos Women’s Group to adopt a savings scheme to acquire iron sheets for permanent homes. In response to challenges associated with grass-thatched houses, including insecurity and high maintenance, the women introduced a rotational system of distributing iron sheets to members.

Ebumakinos Village Savings and Loans Association (VSLA), located in Aleles Kololo Cell, Southern Ward, Katakwi Town Council, has implemented the initiative following successful savings cycles that previously supported the distribution of goats. The group, founded in 2023 with 70 members, requires each member to save UGX 50,000 per month, enabling them to receive 20-gauge 32-inch iron sheets each.

Catherine Ramatovo, the group chairperson, said the initiative aims to address the risks women face in grass-thatched houses, including exposure to cattle raiders when sourcing roofing materials. She added that members generate income from small businesses such as produce sales, the silverfish trade, juice vending, and agriculture.

Florence Acaak and James Alemu, beneficiaries of the iron sheets, expressed joy over transitioning from leaking grass-thatched houses to permanent structures. Other members, including Agnes Anyakoit and Christine Imalingat, encouraged women to engage in small-scale businesses to improve household incomes. They also appreciated the UGX 1,500,000 in financial support from the State Minister for Education and Sports.

Robert Osekeny, LC1 Chairperson of Aleles Kololo Cell, urged residents to embrace a savings culture to drive development and improve livelihoods. He noted that saving strengthens unity and leads to long-term community transformation.

Sam Malinga, Personal Assistant to State Minister for Education and Sports Peter Ogwang, emphasized that savings groups are key in fighting poverty at the household level. He made the remarks during the distribution of iron sheets, urging communities to form organized groups to benefit from government programs.