Policewoman arrested for shooting city engineer in buttocks in reported car mix-up

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A policewoman has been arrested for shooting the Soroti City engineer, Robert Kairu. Kairu was shot on Friday by the counter-terrorism police officer attached to the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) in what could be a mix-up over car use.

Kairu’s Friday started at Soroti Hyde Park, where he was organizing a dinner for the Professional Association of Engineers. It is reported that he stepped out to give his colleagues a lift to Oradai in Soroti. In a mix-up, Kairu mistakenly drove a vehicle that was not the one he had borrowed from a friend.

The owner of the vehicle that Kairu drove, who works as a tax collector with URA, reported the theft of his car to the Soroti City East Division Police. They tracked Kairu while he was driving in Moru Apesur ward.

Although Kairu complied and stopped, he insisted that he had borrowed the vehicle from a friend. He, however, later realized that he was driving the wrong vehicle. The two vehicles involved are all Premio silver in color.

During the confrontation, Christine Alupo, a police officer, shot Kairu in the buttocks. Kairu was taken to Elgon Hospital in Mbale, where he underwent surgery and is currently hospitalized.

Peter Pex Paak, the Soroti City Resident Commissioner, condemned the actions of the officers involved, emphasizing that Kairu should have been arrested since he complied with the police’s directives to stop.