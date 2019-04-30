Police write to Interpol to arrest Bakaleke

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police Force (UPF) has written to International Police (Interpol) in different seeking the arrest of former Kampala South Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Siraj Bakaleke.

He is needed by the Anti-corruption court to answer charges of abuse of office, conspiracy to defraud, kidnapping with intent of confining a person and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Bakaleke went into hiding late last year after the Anti-Corruption Court summoned him to appear and plead to the charges in vain. He is accused alongside five others of abducting and extorting US$415,000 (Shs1.5b) from two Korean nationals in February last year.

The others are Innocent Munezero, Innocent Nuwagaba, Robert Asiimwe, Amanya Junior, Babu Gastavas, Kenneth Zirintuusa, Paul Mugoya Wanyoto and Samuel Nabeta. His co-accused appeared before court and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says police has written to its counterparts in various countries to arrest Bakaleke. “ACP Bakaleke above is wanted by the anti-corruption division of the high court for the offences of abuse of office, conspiracy to defraud, kidnapping with intent to confine a person, and conspiracy to commit a felony of the Anti-Corruption Division Kampala criminal case no. 0095/2018 and Avipol CRB 047/2018,” Enanga said.

Adding that, “Police appeals to whoever has any information which may lead to his arrest and prosecution to pass it in confidence to the nearest police station or ring telephone numbers 0715411674, 0712667713 and 0715354978,” Enanga said.

******

URN