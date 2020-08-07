Police welcomes EC guidelines on electoral processes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has welcomed guidelines issued by Electoral Commission for the ongoing electoral processes saying the National Joint Security Covid-19 Task Force now has a legally binding roadmap that will ease policing of electoral activities.

On Friday morning, the EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama issued a revised road map for the electoral process ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The roadmap conforms to the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs.

According to the roadmap, nominations for local government, parliamentary and presidential candidates and campaigns will take place between September 7, 2020 and January 8, 2021.

Enanga says the guidelines will help police and sister security agencies to enforce the implementation of all health and safety guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

He explains that all Electoral Commission district registrars will have to work with the district Covid-19 task force to ensure compliance.

Enanga explains that besides enforcing the SOPs at political meeting venues, EC officials and district task forces will jointly monitor the meetings to ensure that all participants implement the guidelines before, during and after every meeting.

He says police will intensify patrols to ensure that the existing road check points are effectively manned by technical teams in compliance with public order management laws.

