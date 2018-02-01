Police warns defiant Buyende DPC Kirumira

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Controversial District Police Commander (DPC) Muhammad Kirumira has vowed to resign, claiming he is being mistreated by the police force.

The Buyende DPC has been in the spotlight for the last five years over accusations of abuse of office.

ASP Kirumira appeared at a police tribunal last week, where he faces charges of torture, extortion, corruption, bribery, unlawful arrests and excessive use of authority.

Police rubbished reports that he had resigned, saying there are formal ways of doing that, not in the media. The reported Kirumira statement first appeared on Whatsapp, and is not signed.

****

KIRUMIRA STATEMENT

For urgent release.

As you may be aware the police adminstration decided to press various charges on me which look to be criminal but preferred them under disciplinary court and where as these are old framed up charges the police has persistently kept on looking at me as criminal and the purpose of this trial in an internal tribunal is to find ways of undermining my reputation.

Therefore as a senior officer who has labored to to wipe out crime without any special facilitation i have realized that my image before the administration shall never change and given the fact that am still a young man, i have resigned from the force to enable the police court fulfill their motives.

I now await an official message replacing me such that i can hand over office to whoever is deemed fit.

Eventually when the court makes its verdict i will put in my official retirement application to earn my discharge letter.

I want to leave the police since its clean and im branded dirty.

I will not accept to hold office meanwhile am being tried.

I would love to keep my reputation as a freedom fighter.

This is my decision which i shall not change permanently.

For those who are hurt i’m sorry indeed.

#nyceradioupdates

#tuliwaka

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

****

POLICE STATEMENT

PRESS RELEASE ON THE ALLEGED RESIGNATION BY ASP MUHAMAD KIRUMIRA, DPC BUYENDE

For Immediate release

The Uganda Police Force has received embarrassing messages from various media outlets attributed to ASP Kirumira Muhamad, DPC Buyende that he has resigned from the Uganda Police Force.

He has even gone ahead to grant interviews to various media houses which act is an act of indiscipline and totally contravenes the code of conduct of serving police officers.

Part 1V of the Police Act guides us on appointments, promotions, recruitment, service and discharge or termination of appointments.

For that matter therefore, ASP Kirumira Muhamad cannot and should not resign from the Uganda Police Force through a whatsapp message or through granting interviews to the media. What he did is an act of gross indiscipline amounting to scandalous conduct which cannot be tolerated by the Uganda Police Force.

For any police officer wanting to exit the force, s/he should write to the Secretary Police Authority, who is the PS Ministry of Internal Affairs. Once the matters raised are put on the agenda for the next sitting, they will be discussed in that meeting chaired by the Minister of Internal Affairs and a solution will be reached.

Thereafter, the officer might be allowed the opportunity to leave the force, which often is the case. S/he will be issued with a discharge-letter. Then the Inspector General OF Police will issue him/her with a certificate of service. Finally, the officer will honourably leave the force with honor and pride.

What has befallen ASP Muhamad Kirumira, DPC Buyende is unfortunate. He is currently undergoing disciplinary court with numerous cases. Respecting the law on subjudice, I will not delve into the matters under which he is undergoing the disciplinary trial.

Section 31 of the disciplinary code of conduct explains in detail grounds from which an officer can be disciplined one that officer has breached the code. It included but not limited to interdiction and suspension.

This message should go a long way to warn the other officers who get excited over nothing and begin to breach the code which binds us together as a force. When the full wrath of the law weight on you, it will be you alone to tell the story and you will surely need not sympathies.

The public demand and expects higher ethical standards from all police officers who took oath to serve and respect the law to the letter while we deliver on our constitutional mandate.

SSP Emilian Kayima

SPOKESPERSON UGANDA POLICE OFFICE