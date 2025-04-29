Police warns candidates against actions that could jeopardize recruitment

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Candidates aspiring to join the Uganda Police Force as Special Probation Constables in the North Kyoga Region have been cautioned against engaging in activities that could jeopardize their recruitment. The recruitment exercise began in Oyam District on Monday, 28 April 2025, and will proceed to Kole on 29 April and Apac on 30 April. Other districts, including Lira City combined with Lira District, Kwania, and others, will follow in the coming days.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga Regional Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed that the recruitment in Oyam District started smoothly. Out of 288 shortlisted candidates, 268 turned up for interviews, while 20 were absent.

He warned applicants to be vigilant against unscrupulous individuals who may attempt to solicit money in exchange for placement, emphasizing that the Uganda Police Force upholds a transparent and merit-based selection process.

Okema also advised successful candidates to avoid sexual activity, cautioning that such behavior could lead to pregnancy or defilement charges, ultimately disqualifying them from the program.

Retired Rev. Canon Johnson Peter Otim, a parent who witnessed the recruitment process, praised it as fair and transparent. He encouraged selected candidates to serve with integrity and resist corruption, which has previously tarnished the force’s reputation.

“The recruitment process has been fair and transparent. I urge those selected to serve Uganda with integrity and resist corruption, which has previously tarnished the image of the Uganda Police Force,” Otim said. Benson Dilla Oyuk, the Oyam District LC5 Chairperson, also warned applicants against fraudsters seeking to exploit them with false promises of securing a position.

According to the eligibility criteria for the Uganda Police Force recruitment, candidates must be between 18 and 23 years old and must have completed the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) between 2020 and 2024. Applicants are required to present a National ID or a letter from the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) and must meet physical and medical fitness standards. Additional medical examinations will be conducted at the training school.

URN