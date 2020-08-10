Police uses teargas to disperse Dr Charles Ayume’s supporters in Koboko

Koboko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Koboko used teargas to disperse supporters of Dr Charles Ayume, an aspirant for the Koboko Municipality Parliamentary seat. Ayume is seeking for the NRM flag, to take up a seat currently occupied by State Minister for Investment Evelyn Anite.

Hundreds of Dr Ayume’s supporters marched through the streets of Koboko town on Sunday evening challenging the Police’s failure to restrain Anite’s supporters who held a procession on Saturday, to allegedly celebration a donation of an ambulance to the municipality. The supporters observed that Anite breached all COVID-19 guidelines, by allowing multitudes to march through the streets without observing any of the restrictions, issued by the Ministry of Health.

However, supporters who demanded equal treatment blocked some of the roads, burned car tyres and pelted stones at police officers whom they accused of unequal treatment of political camps in the region. They also defaced Anite’s campaign posters within their vicinity, as they advanced towards Koboko Central Police Station.

The police responded by firing teargas at the crowds. Reports indicate that several people including some police officers have sustained injuries in the fracas. Josephine Angucia, the West Nile Region police spokesperson said they have now camped in Koboko to avert further chaos in the night.

There are fears of more clashes among supporters of the two candidates as the NRM primary election draws closer. Dr, Ayume in an earlier interview with URN said he will not accept defeat in the NRM primary elections if the process is not transparent and expressed the determination of being a winner over Anite.

********

URN