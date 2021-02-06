Police traffic director to investigate Kasese accident

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Director Traffic and Road Safety Lawrence Nuwabiine is in Kasese District to investigate Tuesday’s accident that claimed the lives of ten people.

The accident which occurred between Rughendabara and Hima town council at Kihogo, along the Fort Portal-Kasese Highway involved five cars. The spot where the accident occurred is under construction.

Nuwabiine says the traffic police department will conduct a comprehensive probe and ensure the public is informed about the cause of the accident.

Nuwabine says that since the road is under construction, the contractor will be tasked to explain if they had put signage on the road.

Agnes Masika a resident of Rughendebara says the lack of road humps on sections of the road under constructions could have caused the accident. She says that some drivers over speed especially at night when traffic police officers are off the roads.

James Muranga, the Kihogo Village LCI Chairperson, says that a section of the road was also piled with mounds of gravel and sand which rendered it non-motorable.

The Rwenzori East traffic officer Mathus Okwir, however, says the spot had road signs to indicate that it was under construction.

********

URN