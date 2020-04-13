Police to repatriate bodies of Congolese militiamen

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police is with working with Foreign Affairs Ministry to repatriate the bodies of two suspected Congolese militiamen killed in Hoima district to the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC.

The deceased whose bodies are still lying at Hoima hospital mortuary, have been identified as 25-year-old Ozelle Opio and his counterpart a one Singa.

They were killed in a gunfire exchange with UPDF officers on Thursday last week on Lake Albert near Kaiso landing site in Buseruka sub county for harrasing and stealing gear of Ugandan fishermen.

Five other militiamen were arrested by UPDF. They include Balaka Jarenga, Makuru Onjoka, Claude Nguma, Kakuru Kwamire and Kapaseka Otika.

They are currently locked up at Hoima Central Police Station.

Deo Obura, the Albertine Region Police Commander told Uganda Radio Network this morning that they are working with the Foreign Affairs Ministry to repatriate the bodies.

*****

URN