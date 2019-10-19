Police to recruit 900 PPCs to replace those dropped

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police’s Human Resource Management -HRM Director Col Jesse Kamunanwire has announced the recruitment of 923 Probation Police Constables – PPCs to replace those dropped at Police Training School – PTS at Kabalye in Masindi district. In Kamunanwire’s letter on October 18th addressed to Regional Police Commanders – RPCs, said PPCs had been dropped on grounds of gaps in academic papers, health and physical lapses.

Col Kamunanwire released a list of 923 PPCs applicants who have been on the pending list since the recruitment exercise of 4500 PPCs was concluded in September.

A fortnight ago, PTS trainers dropped 130 PPCs on claims that their names had been included through the back door.

Numbers have grown to 600 since most of them were found to be weak and could not handle the 12 weeks’ military training exercise conducted by Uganda Police People’s Defence Force – UPDF.

Kamunanwire also noted that some people who were successfully shortlisted for 12 months course did not turn for unknown reasons.

PPCS were supposed to be aged between 18 to 22, but the age was uplifted after police failed to raise 4500 needed for the course.

In addition to age, recruits must have completed Senior Four and must have passed Maths or English.

According to Kamunanwire’s letter, all regions among others Kampala South, Aswa, Kyoga North, Kyoga East, Bukedi, Elgon and Rwizi have specific numbers needed from each district.

For instance, six PPCs shall be recruited from Adjumani district, eight in Agago, Alebtong 27, Amolator 11, Amuru 20, Apac 19, Arua 9 and Budaka 20. Other districts include Gulu 23, Bugiri 12, Bududa 7, Bukedea 14, Bundibugyo 8, Dokolo 19, Lamwo 15 and Lira 20.

*****

URN