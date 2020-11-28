Police to quarantine new PPC recruits before training in Kabalye

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Police, Martin Ochola has released names of successful applicants for the 5,000 vacancies of Probation Police Constables –PPCs.

Ochola has dispatched the names to regional and divisional police headquarters where all applicants can check out for their names.

Ochola according to police spokesperson Fred Enanga has directed all selected recruits to appear to set up COVID-19 quarantine centres. Enanga said the recruits will be quarantined in two phases.

The first quarantine phase will start on November 30th at the Agriculture show grounds in Jinja, Ugandan Technical College Elgon in Mbale, Olilim Police Training School in Katakwi, Ikafe Police Training School in Yumbe and Glisson Training School in Kitgum.

Enanga said the second quarantine phase will start on December 8th at Light of Hope SS in Luweero, Mbarara Army School in Mbarara, Kasese Tour Hostel in Kasese, Kitara SS in Hoima and Nsamize Training Institute of Social Development in Mpigi.

“The IGP congratulates the successful candidates in the recently concluded recruitment exercise. However, the successful candidates should report to quarantine centres where they will be thoroughly monitored for COVID-19 symptoms and taken through COVID-19 awareness and safety precautionary measures,” said Enanga.

Enanga said the recruits should go to the quarantine centres with original documents, a three-inch mattress, pair of bed sheets, a blanket, pair of gumboots and other personal effects. After the quarantine period, recruits will immediately be transported to Kabalye Police Training School in Masindi for a 12 months course.

Although police received 17,378 applicants, about 7,000 passed the interviews. However, police advertised for 5,000 PPC vacancies and they are only first considering that number. The other 2000 will be kept on standby to replace those who might have gaps in their recommendation, academic and health documents.

The new recruits are part of the 10,000 Police Constables that Policy Advisory Committee – PAC and National Police Council resolved to be recruited in order to replace those that have deserted, retired or unable to continue serving in the police force because of health related issues.

