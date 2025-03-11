Police summon Muvawala to clarify reported kidnapping incident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the reported kidnapping of Charles Bukenya, aka Muvawala, the vice president of the Uganda North America Association (UNAA). Muvawala, a journalist and supporter of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), went missing last week under mysterious circumstances.

He was later found abandoned in Buliisa, bearing what appeared to be torture marks on his body. Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke revealed that Muvawala’s driver, Businge, reported the incident to Old Kampala Police Station after it occurred.

Businge recounted that he and Muvawala were at the sauna in Happy Boys bar, Nakulabye, until around 1 a.m. Muvawala then informed his driver that he was heading to an ATM for a transaction. When Businge tried calling Muvawala later, his calls went unanswered, arousing suspicion. Consequently, Businge reported the incident at Old Kampala Police Station.

According to the driver’s statement, Muvawala managed to send a message to him, revealing that he had been kidnapped. “The CCTV footage we have come across shows at one point Muvawala leaves the bar, meets some people we haven’t yet identified, has a short conversation, and then took a motorcycle. That was the last time police monitored his movements,” Rusoke explained.

According to Rusoke, on the evening of March 7, Muvawala’s brother notified the police that Muvawala had been released by his captors under unclear circumstances.

“When we wanted to engage Businge, he said that he had gotten advice that anything regarding the kidnap, anyone who wants the details should speak to NUP Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya and deputy spokesperson Alex Mufumbiro. We don’t know why they have not shown signs of cooperation,” Rusoke said.

The President of the National Unity Platform, Robert Kyagulanyi, also confirmed Muvawala’s release on his X platform, stating that the victim had been severely traumatized by the ordeal. Kyagulanyi shared details of his phone conversation with Muvawala, who confirmed that he was abducted early Wednesday morning and later dumped in a swamp in Buliisa District.

He added that Muvawala had been tortured by his captors, leaving him gravely shaken by the experience. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with accusations that state agents were involved due to Muvawala’s political views. According to police, these circumstances don’t add up, but they appealed to the victim and his family to coordinate with police to help with investigations.

“It would be a total misrepresentation for me to say Muvawala kidnapped himself. There is no conclusive evidence to point to what exactly happened. I cannot accuse him of something he didn’t do, and the police cannot be accused of something they didn’t do, but let him help us in these investigations,” Rusoke added.

URN