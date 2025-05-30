Police streamlines safety measures for pilgrims from Busoga, Kenya

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in the Kiira region have laid out a road safety plan geared towards ensuring the safety of pilgrims to Namugongo Matrys Shrine.

Kiira regional police spokesperson James Mubi says that they have earmarked hotspot areas where security has been beefed up to prevent wrong elements from attacking the pilgrims.

Mubi says that they are closely liaising with highway emergency response teams for the immediate provision of ambulance services to rescue pilgrims along the major highways.

Mubi also adds that traffic patrols are being conducted along the major highways with hopes of deterring road accidents, as some pilgrims prefer walking in the cold nights and resting during the day.

The Spokesperson of Busoga East, Michael Kafayo, said that Kenyan pilgrims and others from Tanzania access the country through different border points and will be escorted by the police patrol vehicle to clear the highways as the ambulance follows closely to provide first aid services.

Meanwhile, some pilgrims have shared prayers of hope and faith as they trek to the Namugongo martyrs’ shrine.

Joan Wambui says that, she trekked from Kisumu about three weeks ago and she hopes that, God will grant her heartfelt prayer for long lasting peace in Kenya and East Africa at large. “We have been experiencing a number of protests back home where lives have been lost and I am hopeful that we shall experience long lasting peace in our motherland,” she says.

Wambui, now aged 52 years says that, she grew up in a strong catholic community, where they relied on the courage of the Uganda martyrs to overcome challenging situations.

Wambui argues that the killing of the Uganda martyrs bred fertile ground for a great revival in the Christian faith across East Africa, and she is hopeful that all troubled communities can derive a sense out of the seemingly sorrowful moments to rise again.

Renah Githuri, another pilgrim from Kenya says that, the journey to Namugongo defines a space of shared hope with different people across East Africa.

Githuri says that, they linked up with pilgrims from Tanzania at the Busia border and as reflections on the sacrifice of the martyrs take shape, they have been welcomed with hospitality from their Ugandan counterparts.

Githuri also says that she is currently praying for sustainable peace and financial stability in East Africa.

